Chiefs Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster announced via his Twitter account on Friday that he’s signing with the Chiefs.

According to Field Yates, Smith-Schuster receives a one-year, $10.75 million contract from the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last year, so it’s not a big surprise to see them get a deal done.

Smith-Schuster, 25, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal.

In 2021, Smith-Schuster appeared in five games for the Steelers and caught 15 passes for 129 yards (8.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.

