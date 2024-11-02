Chiefs TE Jared Wiley Suffers Torn ACL

According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Chiefs TE Jared Wiley suffered a torn ACL in practice this week.

Nate Taylor adds WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for Monday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Taylor also notes the Chiefs are elevating TE Peyton Hendershot to the active roster for Week 9.

Wiley, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2024 out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract through 2027 with a base salary of $795k for 2024.

In 2024, Wiley appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and caught his only target for seven yards.