Chiefs To Have Around $20M Of Cap Room After Reworking Mahomes, Kelce & Jones’ Deals

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Chiefs will have more than $20 million of available cap space to work with this offseason after recently restructuring the contracts of QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones and TE Travis Kelce in recent days.

At one point, Kansas City was $20 million over the cap, but they’ve since released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz to clear the necessary cap room to make some moves in the coming weeks.

The offensive line figures to be a priority for the Chiefs, so you can expect to hear them linked to several notable free agents from here.

Mahomes, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season last year.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2020, Mahomes appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,470 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension last year.

Kelce was set to make a base salary of $7.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Kelce appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.