Chiefs Tried Out 13 Players

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted multiple players for a tryout on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

WR Andrew Armstrong DB Isaiah Bolden G Mason Brooks G Braeden Daniels WR Luke Grimm DT Marcus Harris LB Clarence Hicks WR Kobe Hudson TE Zack Kuntz QB Jordan McCloud RB ShunDerrick Powell QB Austin Reed T Corey Stewart

Daniels, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.

However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans, Chargers and Eagles practice squads.

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.