Chiefs Tried Out 13 Players

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted multiple players for a tryout on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.
The full list of players includes:
- WR Andrew Armstrong
- DB Isaiah Bolden
- G Mason Brooks
- G Braeden Daniels
- WR Luke Grimm
- DT Marcus Harris
- LB Clarence Hicks
- WR Kobe Hudson
- TE Zack Kuntz
- QB Jordan McCloud
- RB ShunDerrick Powell
- QB Austin Reed
- T Corey Stewart
Daniels, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.
The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.
However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans, Chargers and Eagles practice squads.
During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!