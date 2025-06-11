Chiefs Waive DT Siaki Ika

Per the wire, the Chiefs have waived former Browns third-round DT Siaki Ika from their roster.

Ika, 24, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor, where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.

The Browns selected him with the 98th pick of the third round in the 2023 draft.

Ika signed a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that included a $857,512 signing bonus and had a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

He was later let go by Cleveland and picked up by the Chiefs but never appeared in a game for the team.

During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.

In 2023, he appeared in four games for the Browns but recorded no statistics.