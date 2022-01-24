Chiefs Waiving WR Josh Gordon, Activating DT Khalen Saunders

According to Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs are waiving WR Josh Gordon on Monday.

The plan is for Kansas City to re-sign Gordon to the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport.

Gordon, 30, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer but was cut loose in March.

The Chiefs signed him to a contract in October.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught four passes for 27 yards receiving and one touchdown.