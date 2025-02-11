Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Refutes Retirement Rumors

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins posted on his X account to deny rumors that he will be retiring following the team’s loss in the Super Bowl.

“Don’t know what you heard but I’m not done yet.” Hopkins tweeted out on Tuesday.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans. Tennesse ended up trading him to the Chiefs in October of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hopkins appeared in 16 games for the Titans and Chiefs and caught 56 passes for 610 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Hopkins as it becomes available.