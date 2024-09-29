Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Ruled Out With Right Knee Injury

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was carted off of the field due to a knee injury on Sunday and was soon after ruled out for the remainder of the game by the team.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

