Christian McCaffrey Expected To Miss Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury last night.

Carolins is still running tests on McCaffrey’s hamstring injury, but the good news is that he is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

The Panthers will turn to rookie Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman while McCaffrey is out.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed 52times for 201 yards and one touchdown, he also has 16 receptions for 163 yards.