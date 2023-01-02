Clemson DT Bryan Bresee Declares For Draft

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee announced he is foregoing his junior season and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the top interior defensive line prospects in this upcoming class, Bresee could be a potential top-10 selection in April and should land in the first round.

Bresee, 21, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson.

During his three-year college career, Bresee recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections in 25 career games.