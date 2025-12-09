Clemson DT Peter Woods Declares For 2026 Draft

Clemson DT Peter Woods announced he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

A post shared by Peter Woods (@peterwoods.11)

He’s likely going to be in the discussion for the first defensive tackle to come off the board and has a strong case to go in the first round.

Woods, 20, was a five-star recruit and a three-year starter at Clemson. He was selected first-team All-ACC in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Woods recorded 84 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection in 35 career games.