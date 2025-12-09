Clemson DT Peter Woods Declares For 2026 Draft

Clemson DT Peter Woods announced he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
He’s likely going to be in the discussion for the first defensive tackle to come off the board and has a strong case to go in the first round.
Woods, 20, was a five-star recruit and a three-year starter at Clemson. He was selected first-team All-ACC in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Woods recorded 84 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection in 35 career games.
