Clemson DT Peter Woods Declaring For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Ian Rapoport, Clemson DT Peter Woods intends to declare his entry to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rapoport confirmed with Woods’ agency, Young Money APAA Sports, that Woods will enter the upcoming draft.

Woods will be among the top defensive tackles available in the 2026 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.

Woods, 20, was the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Woods appeared in 35 games for Clemson and recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defense, and two forced fumbles.