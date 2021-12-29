Colts Activate Five Players From COVID-19 List Including G Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve activated five players from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in 11 games and started each time.

Ya-Sin, 25, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College.

Ya-Sin is in the third year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ya-Sin has appeared in 11 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and six pass deflections.