Colts Adding James Bettcher To Defensive Coaching Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts will hire former Bengals LB coach James Bettcher to the same role on their staff.

Bettcher has worked for new Colts DC Lou Anarumo the past three seasons and has a ton of experience as a former defensive coordinator.

Bettcher, 46, began his coaching career at Saints Francis (IN) in 2004 as their special teams coordinator/DL coach. He later worked for Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire before the Colts hired him as their outside linebackers coach in 2012.

He followed Bruce Arians to Arizona in 2013 to become the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach he was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015, replacing Todd Bowles.

The Giants hired Bettcher in 2018 before replacing him after the 2020 season. He was hired as a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers in 2021, then joined the Bengals as a LB coach in 2022.