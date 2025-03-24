Colts Among Teams Interested In Trade For Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show Monday that the Colts are among the interested teams in Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson.

However, Rapoport explained that the Bengals are focused on keeping Hendrickson, even after signing both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big-money extensions.

“The Colts do have interest in Trey Hendrickson,” Rapoport said. “The Bengals don’t wanna let him leave the building and the Bengals are working to keep him.”

Rapoport expects Hendrickson’s next contract to be above $30 million per year when all is said and done.

Hendrickson has ties to new Colts DC Lou Anarumo from their time together in Cincinnati. Indianapolis could use an impact rusher like him.

Prior reports mentioned that the Commanders and Falcons were among the teams monitoring the trade market for Henrickson.

The Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason. Although, the Bengals asking price at the time was reportedly high as in a first-round and more.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.