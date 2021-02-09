Colts Announce 10 Coaching Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced the following additions to their coaching staff on Monday:

Joe Hastings as assistant special teams coach Kevin Mawae as assistant offensive line coach Scott Milanovich as quarterbacks coach Scottie Montgomery as running backs coach James Rowe as cornerbacks coach Press Taylor as senior offensive assistant Klayton Adams named tight ends coach Parks Frazier named assistant quarterbacks coach Doug McKenney named sports science/conditioning David Overstreet II named assistant defensive backs coach

Taylor previously worked for Reich while they were together with the Eagles.

Taylor, 33, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

Mawae, 50, was drafted in the second round by the Seahawks out of LSU in 1994. He played 16 years for the Seahawks, Jets and Titans, retiring after the 2009 season.

After retiring, Mawae served as the president of the NFLPA until 2012. He was an assistant OL coach for the Bears in 2016 and joined Arizona State under Herm Edwards as an offensive analyst in 2018.