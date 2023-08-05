Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced four roster moves on Saturday including signing free agent tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson.

In corresponding moves, the team also placed OL Jake Witt on injured reserve and waived RB Toriano Clinton. Two other veteran tight ends also tried out for the team, Chris Herndon and James O’Shaughnessy.

Clinton went undrafted out of the University of Indianapolis after being named First Team All-GLVC in 2021 and 2022.