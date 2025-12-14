Colts CB Charvarius Ward Not Planning To Retire Despite Third Concussion This Year

According to Adam Schefter, Colts CB Charvarius Ward has no plans to retire despite being placed on injured reserve with his third concussion of the season this past week.

Ward will be sidelined for the remaining four games of the regular season and won’t be able to return unless Indianapolis makes the playoffs.

However, Schefter says Ward was pushing to stay off IR and has no plans to call it a career despite the repeated head injuries.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 25 total tackles, one fumble recovery and seven pass deflections.