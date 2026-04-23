NFC Notes: Tyrique Stevenson, DeForest Buckner, Derrick Brown, Bears, Colts, Panthers

Bears

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson finished last season with career lows in interceptions, tackles, and pass defenses after missing four games. Chicago assistant GM Jeff King thinks Stevenson is still developing and has great upside: “Tyrique’s no different than every young player in this league. He’s had ups. He’s had his moments of downs. It’s our charge to help him through those. He’s made some great plays. Probably the fumble vs. Dallas changed the trajectory of that game, very early in that game. We’re never going to put a ceiling on a guy’s upside. We’re not gonna put Tyrique in a box and say, ‘You’re gonna be this.’ He’s still growing. He’s still learning. He’s shown those flashes of being a great player, and we have a lot hope that through this offseason that he’s gonna get there. We saw him in the building yesterday. He looks great. He’s done a really good job this spring of getting in shape.” (Courtney Cronin)

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner (neck) said he resumed running this week after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason, and he may return in time for training camp, per Stephen Holder.

Panthers

Panthers DT Derrick Brown is loving the additions of LB Devin Lloyd and DE Jaelan Phillips and called them great players that fit into the culture of the team.

“I think they’re great additions to this team, right?” Brown said, via the team’s website. “Not only do we want good players, but great people, and both of those guys fit that category. It’s just, everybody comes in and does their job, and as long as you do your 1/11th, then we’re more than welcome to have you here.”

Brown added that the team has had great attendance in voluntary workouts, and the team is hungry to return to the playoffs this season.

“Even from day one, you guys showing up, working out, I mean, you got your leaders in every room setting the bar every single day,” Brown said. “And it’s one of those things that, I think, the best way to do it is lead by example, right? You don’t need to always be saying things and doing things. It’s just go out and do what you do and let everybody else follow. I think that’s the best way to show how we work here and bring everybody else along that way. Guys are hungry, and I’m one of them. So I’ve been here all offseason working with the guys, and it’s just guys want to get better, and guys want to get better together. That’s how you start building that team foundation going into the new year.”