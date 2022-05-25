Colts CB Kenny Moore Dissatisfied With Current Deal

According to Joel Erickson, Colts CB Kenny Moore is not participating in on-field OTAs today to show displeasure with his current contract.

Moore has two years remaining on the four-year, $33 million extension he signed with the team in 2019 and is set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.795 million. Erickson says he feels like that’s not enough for how important he is to the defense.

He started out as the team’s nickel corner but has basically become Indianapolis’ No. 1 corner, staying on the field when they go to two corner packages.

Moore, 26, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 102 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 13 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 corner out of 116 qualifying players.

