Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Cowboys

Field Yates reports that the Colts have claimed C Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Shepley can’t officially join the Colts until after the Super Bowl.

Shepley, 28, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

From there, the 49ers waived Shepley before the start of the 2021 season. The Seahawks claimed Shepley and he remained a member of the team until the start of the 2022 season.

Seattle waived Shepley and was later claimed by the Cowboys before the start of the season. Dallas waived him yesterday.

In 2022, Shepley appeared in four games for the Cowboys.