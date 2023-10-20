Colts Claim DB Ameer Speed, Waive WR Amari Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts claimed DB Ameer Speed off of waivers from the Patriots and waived WR Amari Rodgers, according to Mike Chappell.

The Patriots likely hoped to add Speed back to their practice squad, but the Colts jumped in before they had the opportunity to.

Speed, 24, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332.

In 2023, Speed has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.