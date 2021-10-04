Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers From Buccaneers

The Indianapolis Colts officially claimed DT Khalil Davis off of waivers from the Buccaneers on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived last Saturday.

In 2020, Davis appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.