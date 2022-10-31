Colts DL Tyquan Lewis Suffered Ruptured Patellar Tendon

Colts HC Frank Reich announced that DL Tyquan Lewis has suffered a torn patellar tendon that will end his season, per Zak Keefer.

It’s the second straight season Lewis has gone down with that injury, only this time it’s to his other leg. It’s an unfortunate blow for the young defender.

Expect the Colts to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Lewis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured reserve last season due to a non-contact knee injury.

He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million. He re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in seven games for the Colts, recording 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.