Colts DT Grover Stewart Suspended Six Games

The NFL announced Colts DT Grover Stewart has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, per Mike Chappell.

Stewart is a key role player for Indianapolis as their starting nose tackle, so this is a major loss.

He issued an apology on Instagram and claimed he did not knowingly violate the policy.

Stewart, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,133,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $9.285 million in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Stewart has appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.