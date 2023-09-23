Colts Elevating RB Trey Sermon, Releasing RB Deon Jackson

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are elevating RB Trey Sermon to their active roster and releasing RB Deon Jackson.

The Colts also elevated G Ike Boettger and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster.

Sermon, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement.

In 2022, Sermon appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two rushing attempts for 19 yards and no touchdowns.