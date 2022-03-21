Colts Emerge As ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot For Matt Ryan

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have emerged as the most likely landing spot if the Falcons decide to trade QB Matt Ryan.

Jay Glazer also reports the two teams are trying to hammer out a deal today and have been working on it this past weekend.

Rapoport adds today is a deadline of sorts for a deal, as Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus that was originally scheduled to be due last week but was pushed back as Atlanta pursued a potential trade for Deshaun Watson.

The Falcons didn’t land Watson but like other teams who were in the mix, they are still having to deal with the fallout of their pursuit on the incumbent QB on the roster.

Rapoport says Ryan will either be back with the Falcons, perhaps with a contractual sweetener for the team to make amends, or he will be traded.

Rapoport adds it does not seem like Browns QB Baker Mayfield is in the mix for the Colts as they consider their options for the 2022 season.

Mayfield has requested a trade and the Browns will oblige him after trading for Deshaun Watson. His top destination is Indianapolis but it takes two to tango.

Ryan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high.

In 2021, Ryan appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions to go along with 82 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

We’ll have more on Ryan as the news is available.