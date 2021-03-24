Colts Re-Signing WR T.Y. Hilton For One Year, Up To $10M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to re-sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton.

Adam Schefter reports the Colts are giving Hilton a one-year deal with $8 million guaranteed that is worth $10 million in total.

There had been mutual interest between the two sides for a while but Hilton wanted to see what was out there in free agency.

With the Colts set to potentially turn to other options, a deal finally was able to get done, which Hilton tweeted his happiness about.

One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever 🥲🥲. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME pic.twitter.com/PEfV5YoHIa — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 24, 2021

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

