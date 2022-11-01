Colts Fire OC Marcus Brady

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have fired OC Marcus Brady.

We have relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2022

Colts HC Frank Reich released the following statement on Brady: “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons.”

Brady, 43, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator back in January of 2021, replacing Nick Sirianni who accepted the Eagles’ head coaching position.

The Colts are 3-4-1 this season at the time of Brady’s firing, ranking ninth in passing and 29th overall in rushing.

We will have more news on the Colts’ offensive coordinator position as it becomes available.