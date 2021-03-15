Colts Have Asked T.Y. Hilton For Opportunity To Match Best Free Agent Offer

Colts free agent WR T.Y. Hilton tells Josina Anderson that GM Chris Ballard asked him for an opportunity to match his best offer.

“I spoke with Chris (Ballard) before I left town last Tuesday. He told me he would at least like a chance to match any potential offer I get on the market. I’m just gonna let other teams do their due diligence at this point,” Hilton said.

Hilton will be an interesting free agent to watch, as he could garner interest from a number of contending teams. Although it sounds like the Colts could still step up to get a deal done in the end, depending on what kind of money is available to him.

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

