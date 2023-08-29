Colts Have Yet To Receive ‘Significant Offer’ For Jonathan Taylor

Dianna Russini reports that while there are teams interested in trading for RB Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have yet to receive a “significant offer” for him.

Today is the self-imposed deadline from the Colts for a potential trade involving Taylor.

Russini does add that there’s still time for that to change, but it’s clear no one has a read on how this will all play out.

Barry Jackson adds that the Dolphins and Colts remain in discussions on a Taylor trade, but it’s a fluid situation.

Stephen Holder reported that the Dolphins are involved but he believes there’s a second team in the mix for Taylor as well. He has previously reported six teams inquired about Taylor and two made offers.

Ian Rapoport confirmed there’s a good deal of interest and believes at this point, it’s more likely Taylor will be traded than stay in Indianapolis.

Josina Anderson noted the two teams in the mix for Taylor have made substantial offers and are both willing to sign Taylor to a market-rate, long-term contract, which is something the Colts have been unwilling to do and was the genesis for the breakdown in the relationship.

So far the Colts are believed to be seeking a first-round pick or equivalent value for Taylor.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.