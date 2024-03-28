Colts Hosted S Kareem Jackson For Visit

According to Howard Balzer, the Colts hosted veteran S Kareem Jackson for a free agent visit on Wednesday.

The veteran would provide some depth with plenty of starting experience for Indianapolis, though he’s about to turn 36.

Suspensions for violating the NFL’s rules against involving the head in contact also became an issue last season. He was suspended twice.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season but was suspended twice for tackling violations and waived midseason.

The Texans claimed Jackson and he finished out the season in Houston.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the Broncos and two for the Texans and recorded 53 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.