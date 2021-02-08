Colts Interested In Trading For Carson Wentz, But Not Willing To Pay Eagles’ Initial Asking Price

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts are definitely interested in potentially acquiring Eagles QB Carson Wentz in a trade.

However, Holder notes Indianapolis is not willing to pay the Eagles’ initial asking price of two first-round picks for Wentz. The two sides will presumably keep negotiating and see if they can agree on compensation.

Holder says the Colts are confident that if they can get Wentz, they can fix him by reuniting him with HC Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in his best season in 2017.

Trade talks with Wentz heated up considerably over the weekend and the Eagles are expected to trade their former franchise quarterback, potentially very soon.

Philadelphia is reported in no rush to move Wentz, but he is owed a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year.

Jeremy Fowler, citing teams “closely evaluating” the quarterback market, reported earlier that Eagles GM Howie Roseman ultimately wants a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

Although Fowler’s sources indicate that a deal could come “sooner than later,” the belief is that only a select number of teams are interested, due to the fact that Wentz is owed $47 million over the next two years.

The Bears and Colts have been the two teams linked to Wentz the most in recent days after trade buzz involving the Eagles’ quarterback started to pick up. However, it’s possible other teams could be in the mix, considering that a number of teams could still use an upgrade at quarterback.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.