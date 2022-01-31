Colts Interviewing Gus Bradley For DC

According to Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are interviewing former Raiders DC Gus Bradley for their DC position Monday or Tuesday.

Erickson adds the Colts are also interviewing Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. and Saints DB coach Kris Richard early this week.

Bradley, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2021, the Raiders’ defense rakes No. 26 in points allowed, No. 14 in yards allowed, No. 13 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.