Colts Make Five Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have made five roster moves, including promoting RB Tyler Goodson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Colts also signed DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens and WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad and cut G Lewis Kidd.

Goodson, 23, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and has been on and off their taxi squad this season.

In 2023, Goodson has appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded 11 carries for 69 yards and five receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns.