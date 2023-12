Colts Make Four Moves Including Activating DL Grover Stewart

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Colts activated DT Grover Stewart from the exempt list.

from the exempt list. Colts waived WR Juwann Winfree .

. Colts elevated RB Tyler Goodson and WR D.J. Montgomery to their active roster.

Stewart, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,133,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $9.285 million in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Stewart has appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.