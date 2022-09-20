Colts Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, they cut K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad.

We have signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 20, 2022

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

WR Keke Coutee DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks LB Forrest Rhyne TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea DT Chris Williams RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black K Chase McLaughlin TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart G Arlington Hambright

Hambright, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of Colorado in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Bears cut him coming out of the preseason in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, then signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season. New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Hambright appeared in nine games and made one start at guard for the Bears.