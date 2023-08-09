Colts Make Four Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they’ve signed RB Jason Huntley and TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

We have signed free agents RB Jason Huntley and TE Ricky Seals-Jones, and waived-injured TE La'Michael Pettway and S Michael Tutsie. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 9, 2023

In corresponding moves, the team waived/injured TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie.

Huntley, 25, was a four-year starter at New Mexico State before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Huntley signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,585,307 that includes a signing bonus of $290,307.

The Lions waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster the past two years, but was waived coming out of the preseason last year.

From there, Huntley spent time on and off the Steelers’ practice squad last season. He was signed to a futures contract in January but ultimately waived last week.

In 2021, Huntley appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four years at New Mexico State, Huntley appeared in 47 games and rushed 373 times for 2,182 yards (5.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. Huntley also had 134 receptions for 1,119 yards (8.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns.