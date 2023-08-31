Colts Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed CB Darren Hall and TE Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad on Thursday and released LB Donavan Mutin in a corresponding move.

We have signed CB Darren Hall and TE Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad, and released LB Donavan Mutin from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 31, 2023

Hall, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,284,748 million before being one of Atlanta’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2022, Hall appeared in all 17 games and recorded 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.