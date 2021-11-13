Colts Make Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are activating veteran CB T.J. Carrie from injured reserve. The team is also waiving CB BoPete Keyes and will elevate S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad for their game this week.
We have activated CB T.J. Carrie from IR and waived CB BoPete Keyes.
We have also elevated S Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for #JAXvsIND.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2021
Carrie, 30, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.
Last year, Carrie signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He re-signed on another one-year deal this offseason.
In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.
