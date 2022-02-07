Colts Officially Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

The Colts announced on Monday that they have officially hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator.

We have hired Gus Bradley as our defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/5kN1bW9Qmw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 7, 2022

Bradley replaces Matt Eberflus, who spent four years as the Colts defensive coordinator before becoming the Bears head coach last month.

Bradley, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2021, the Raiders’ defense ranked No. 26 in points allowed, No. 14 in yards allowed, No. 13 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.