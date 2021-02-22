Colts Officially Place LT Anthony Castonzo On Retired List

The Indianapolis Colts officially placed LT Anthony Castonzo on the reserve/retired list Monday.

This is just a procedural move from Indianapolis that ensures they hold the rights to Castonzo in the event he decides to unretire and return to the NFL at some point.

Castonzo announced his retirement from the NFL last month after 10 years in the league with the Colts.

Castonzo mulled retirement last year before re-signing with the Colts through the 2021 season. However, knee and ankle injuries late this season may have affected his decision regarding playing the final year of that deal.