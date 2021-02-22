Colts Officially Place LT Anthony Castonzo On Retired List

The Indianapolis Colts officially placed LT Anthony Castonzo on the reserve/retired list Monday.
This is just a procedural move from Indianapolis that ensures they hold the rights to Castonzo in the event he decides to unretire and return to the NFL at some point.
Castonzo announced his retirement from the NFL last month after 10 years in the league with the Colts.
Castonzo mulled retirement last year before re-signing with the Colts through the 2021 season. However, knee and ankle injuries late this season may have affected his decision regarding playing the final year of that deal.
Castonzo, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2011. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts signed him to a five-year, $49.438 million contract that included $18 million guaranteed back in 2015.
Castonzo mulled over the possibility of retiring this offseason before informing the Colts of his decision to return for the 2020 season. Indianapolis signed him to a two-year, $33 million deal.
Castonzo started 132 of the 144 games he played in for the Colts at tackle over his 10-year career.