Colts Officially Rule Out RB Jonathan Taylor From Week 5

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced they’ve officially ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor from Week 5 due to a high-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport.

Trey Sermon replaced Taylor last week will likely handle the bulk of the running game should he sit.

Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in their Week 4 win over the Steelers. Rapoport reported his injury is considered to be “mild,” citing a source that said, “he’s ok.”

High ankle sprains can be multi-week injuries, so Taylor will now miss some time, even if his injury is considered to be minor.

Taylor, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed last year.

Entering today’s game, Taylor had appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed for 261 yards on 51 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 57 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.