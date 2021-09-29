Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On IR, Promote CB Anthony Chesley & Sign S Jordan Lucas To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve and promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad in a corresponding move. The Colts also signed S Jordan Lucas to their practice squad.

We have elevated CB Anthony Chesley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed S Jordan Lucas to the practice squad and placed CB T.J. Carrie on IR. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 29, 2021

Carrie, 30, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

Last year, Carrie signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He re-signed on another one-year deal this offseason.

In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.