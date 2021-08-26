Colts Place LT Eric Fisher On COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts announced they have placed LT Eric Fisher on the COVID-19 list.

Indianapolis also signed TE Andrew Vollert to the roster.

We have signed TE Andrew Vollert and placed T Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2021

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him last month. He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Vollert, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Weber State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cardinals, but was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Bengals last November.

Cincinnati brought Vollert back on a futures contract in January of last year only to waive a few months later. The Chargers quickly claimed him off of waivers from the Bengals but was waived with an injury designation and reverted to their injured reserve.

Los Angeles cut him loose earlier this season. He was signed by the Panthers but cut again after just a few days. He caught on with the Colts but was waived again with an injury settlement. He later returned briefly to the practice squad.

During his college career at Weber State, Vollert caught 146 passes for 1,977 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns over the course of 38 games.