Colts Place QB Anthony Richardson On IR, 4-8 Week Absence Possible

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with his shoulder injury, officially sidelining him for the next four games at least.

Adam Schefter reports Richardson could miss up to eight games as well depending on how his rehab goes. He is not having surgery on his shoulder but the possibility is not off the table.

The team made a series of other moves as well, promoting OL Ike Boettger from the practice squad to the active roster, cutting WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad and signing WR Anthony Miller and QB Kellen Mond.

Richardson has a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He’ll be replaced by backup QB Gardner Minshew in the lineup.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

