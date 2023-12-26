Colts Place S Julian Blackmon On IR, Sign S Henry Black Off Steelers PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.

To fill his spot, the team signed S Henry Black off the Steelers practice squad to their active roster.

Blackmon, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a projected four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that includes a $926,437 signing bonus and is in the final year of that deal.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and eight pass defenses.

Black, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was waived and later added to their practice squad.

Black was on and off of their practice squad until Green Bay declined to tender him an offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He then had brief stints with both the Falcons and Colts but didn’t appear in any games for either franchise. He caught on with the Steelers practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Black appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 35 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.