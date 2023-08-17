Colts Place WR Ashton Dulin On IR, Sign WR Tyler Adams

The Colts announced they have placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

This was expected after Dulin tore his ACL yesterday. In a corresponding move, the team signed WR Tyler Adams back to the roster.

Dulin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Dulin eventually earned his way onto the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022. He signed a two-year deal to return to Indianapolis this past offseason.

In 2022, Dulin appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 207 yards receiving and one touchdown.