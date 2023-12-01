Colts Place WR KJ Hamler On PS Injured List, Sign WR Ethan Fernea

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad and placed WR KJ Hamler on the practice squad injured list.
Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:
- LB Liam Anderson
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)
- DE McTelvin Agim
- RB Tyler Goodson
- TE Jordan Murray
- G Lewis Kidd
- DB Chris Lammons
- WR K.J. Hamler (injured)
- DB Darren Hall
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- WR Zavier Scott
- DB Tyreque Jones
- G Ike Boettger
- DB Brandon Wilson
- WR Ethan Fernea
Hamler, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster before putting him on their practice squad in September.
In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
