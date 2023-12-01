Colts Place WR KJ Hamler On PS Injured List, Sign WR Ethan Fernea

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad and placed WR KJ Hamler on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

LB Liam Anderson DB Marcel Dabo (international) WR D.J. Montgomery DE Al-Quadin Muhammad DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured) DE McTelvin Agim RB Tyler Goodson TE Jordan Murray G Lewis Kidd DB Chris Lammons WR K.J. Hamler (injured) DB Darren Hall QB Kellen Mond WR Tyrie Cleveland WR Zavier Scott DB Tyreque Jones G Ike Boettger DB Brandon Wilson WR Ethan Fernea

Hamler, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster before putting him on their practice squad in September.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.