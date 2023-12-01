Colts Place WR KJ Hamler On PS Injured List, Sign WR Ethan Fernea

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad and placed WR KJ Hamler on the practice squad injured list.

Colts Helmet

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

  1. LB Liam Anderson
  2. DB Marcel Dabo (international)
  3. WR D.J. Montgomery
  4. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  5. DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)
  6. DE McTelvin Agim
  7. RB Tyler Goodson
  8. TE Jordan Murray
  9. G Lewis Kidd
  10. DB Chris Lammons
  11. WR K.J. Hamler (injured)
  12. DB Darren Hall
  13. QB Kellen Mond
  14. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  15. WR Zavier Scott
  16. DB Tyreque Jones
  17. G Ike Boettger
  18. DB Brandon Wilson
  19. WR Ethan Fernea

Hamler, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster before putting him on their practice squad in September. 

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply