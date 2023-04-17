Colts & Possibly Titans Scheduling Virtual Follow-Ups With Anthony Richardson

Josina Anderson reports that the Colts have scheduled a virtual follow-up with Florida QB Anthony Richardson and that the Titans will possibly do the same after their visit with him.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

